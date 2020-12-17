As global commodity prices catch up, India Inc braces for cost inflation

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd expect companies in the automobile, aviation, consumer durables and industrials sectors to pass-on some of this increase. “Overall, a 1% change in metal prices adversely impacts automobile OEM margins by 10-20 basis points. The likely 200bps of GM impact in 4QFY21 is expected to be mitigated by price increases, a better product mix, cost optimisation, and a rise in exports. For consumer electricals, a 5-8% price increase is expected, which would broadly offset cost inflation," it said in a report on 15 December. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.