NMDC Ltd, India’s largest iron ore producer, has seen its fortunes turn for the worse after iron ore prices cracked this month. Shares of NMDC are down 16% so far this month, in tandem with a plunge in international iron ore prices. The effect of NMDC’s strong June-quarter performance didn’t seem to last on its shares.

Iron ore prices (ex-China) that were on a surge so far have cracked in August, falling to $160 a tonne from over $210 at the month’s start. Iron ore prices had risen sharply, crossing the $200 a tonne mark during April, triggered by a rebound in demand and disruption in supplies. China’s move in July to cut steel production has dampened the expectations on demand, normalizing iron ore supplies.

Falling international prices has meant that NMDC too cut prices. It had reduced prices for its produce (lump ore and fines) by 3-4% during the month of August. Therefore, the pressure on margins is palpable. “We expect both seaborne and domestic iron ore prices to correct as supply constraints ease and margins climb down from the peak from 2QFY22 onwards," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

To be sure, on a year-on-year basis, NMDC’s realizations do remain conducive to its earnings. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities estimate realizations of iron ore lump and fines to average at ₹4,926 a tonne and ₹4,526 a tonne, respectively, during FY22. This is significantly better than the average prices of lumps and fines at ₹3,679 a tonne and ₹3,231 a tonne seen during FY21.

What’s more is that the outlook on volume remains good. The strong steel demand in the country and resumption of Donimalai mines (7 million tonnes per annum or mtpa) in Karnataka as well as ongoing expansions are expected to support volume.

“We expect a strong (13%) volume CAGR to 42 mt (million tonnes) over FY21-23, aided by the resumption of the Donimalai mines and increased volumes at Chhattisgarh," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note. Export contracts have not been renewed, which means that NMDC would sell iron ore more in the domestic market. The iron ore demand in the domestic market would ensure an increase in volume, according to analysts.

That said, the 22.5% additional royalty on NMDC’s iron ore sales would dilute the margin. However, analysts at Motilal Oswal still estimate Ebitda and net profit CAGR of 12%/16% over FY21-23, respectively. Another factor that could support the state-run company’s valuations is the progress on the potential demerger and subsequent strategic stake sale of the Nagarmal steel plant. But for now, iron ore prices are spoiling the party for NMDC here.

