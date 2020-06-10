MUMBAI: If shareholder returns are an indication, the Godrej family’s decision to relinquish the chief executive officer’s office at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in April 2009 has paid rich dividends. Since then, the stock has risen by over 13 times, compared to a 5.8 times increase in the Nifty FMCG index.

Things are now coming back full circle. On Tuesday evening, the company said Vivek Gambhir has resigned as the managing director & chief executive officer of the company. His place will be taken by Nisaba Godrej, the company’s executive chairperson.

Investors evidently didn’t like the move. Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) fell 4% on Wednesday, making it the biggest loser in the Nifty FMCG index.

“There is always a general worry for investors when promoter-led companies also occupy the CEO’s office, as it leads to concentration of power. Plus, the market is willing to give higher valuation multiples to companies that are run by outside professionals," said an analyst refusing to be quoted on the matter.

Nisaba is the daughter of Adi Godrej, chairman emeritus of the Godrej group. Of course, it’s important to note here that Ms. Godrej was already in an executive role at the firm, and has prior experience of leading the firm. Besides, Gambhir’s exit was being speculated because of health reasons.

Still, studies show that separation of ownership and management help firms in the area of capital allocation and also attract better valuations.

According to another analyst, “Gambhir did leave an impressive track record and at the moment one will to watch how Godrej would perform."

Gambhir was appointed as the managing director from 1 July 2013. GCPL’s consolidated revenues have grown to Rs9910.8 crore in FY20 from ₹7602.41 crore in FY14. Profits though have grown faster. During the same period, net profit nearly doubled to Rs1496 crore from Rs760 crore.

For investors, financial performance will be paramount. Unfortunately, the change in management comes at a tough time given the covid-19 pandemic. For the March quarter, GCPL’s India business volume had declined as much as 15%. Even so, GCPL’s commentary on April growth was encouraging. Still, the road ahead is rocky as one cannot be certain about demand recovery due to the pandemic.

Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a note on 13 May, “Despite growth in April in India, we continue to build a slight decline in revenue in 1QFY21 as macro remains tough. Also, GCPL may also face volatility in its overseas business particularly in Africa."

Apart from some of the above factors, GCPL’s valuations have trailed some of its domestic FMCG peers such as Dabur Ltd, mainly owing to the nature of its product portfolio. Currently, the stock trades at 42 times FY20 earnings, while Dabur trade at nearly 50 times. Investors would want to see some meaningful signs of growth recovery before supporting an expansion in valuation multiples.

