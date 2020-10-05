As govt picks the bill for interest waiver, banks fret over credit culture

Distressed Indians may soon get a relief on compound interest charged on their loans during the six-month moratorium period if the government’s proposal gets legal sanction.

The Centre is willing to bear the cost of compound interest waiver, a move that was brought about by a writ petition filed with the Supreme Court in June. The apex court will hear the case again on 13 October.

The government’s proposal seems well thought as middle-class borrowers would get relief and at the same time lenders won’t be badly hit by such a waiver. The subsidy is expected to cost the exchequer at least ₹5,000-7,000 core, according to analysts’ estimates.

But investors of bank shares didn’t exactly rejoice this on Monday, reflected in the muted response of the Nifty bank index. Analysts believe that waivers introduce uncertainties over earnings of lenders. Historically, waivers have also dented credit culture among borrowers, which could hurt banks in the long run. “Such instances would always raise an uncertainty which eventually gets captured through lower valuations. We have seen this in loan waivers as the discussions on that topic take dominance ahead of elections," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

Moreover, there is a time lag between the banks forgoing interest and the government reimbursing the banks through subsidy. It is unclear what impact these would have on earnings as banks navigate this time gap.

In the immediate t, banks won’t be able to label loans as bad even if borrowers have defaulted until the Supreme Court gives a verdict. That means banks won’t be giving a true picture of their asset quality health in their second quarter results.

But the bigger issue the government’s affidavit has stirred is clubbing different borrowers together for a simplified solution.

The government has said that compound interest would be waived for all retail and small business loans of up to ₹2 crore. It said that it wants to support only the small and most vulnerable borrowers.

Within the eligible loan pool too, no two borrowers are the same. A ₹2 crore home loan borrower likely has a different financial profile than one with ₹2 crore worth loans to run a small business. In the same way, a borrower with a large education loan has a different risk profile than one with a large credit card outstanding.

Even as inclusion is an issue, some petitioners have highlighted their exclusion as unfair. Petitioners from the two most stressed sectors—real estate and power have asked for a solution from the government. Further, analysts point out the exclusion of microfinance borrowers from the relief as unusual.

Perhaps the most unpleasant outcome is that disciplined borrowers feel cheated. Granted, the waiver would be given to all borrowers irrespective of moratorium. Even so, it gives borrowers to rethink credit discipline.

