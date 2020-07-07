MUMBAI: Bajaj Finance Ltd’s worst fears over balance sheet growth has come true in the first quarter of FY21 as a strict lockdown decimated consumption, especially discretionary.

Quarantined at their homes, Indians refrained from making purchases using convenient equated monthly instalments (EMI), bringing the year-on-year asset under management (AUM) growth to a mere 7% for the consumer lender. Recall that AUM growth in the past has averaged 35-40% for the lender.

All indicators of growth were a shadow of what Bajaj Finance witnessed in the past quarters. For instance, the company managed to add 1.7 million new loans during the June quarter as against 7.3 million added in the year-ago period.

But there is relief for the company too. Its AUM under moratorium has reduced to 15.5% as of 30 June from 27% as of end April. What this means is that borrowers have reverted to their regular EMI repayments. Also, the management had earlier indicated that many of its customers availed moratorium as a means to conserve cash and hence moratorium levels should not be seen as signs of stress. Even so, the moratorium period has been extended by three more months to August and the trend in the second quarter would be more defining for the lender.

While the lockdown restrictions across India have been lifted, several urban regions are still under various degrees of lockdown and consumption is yet to revive. The extent of impact on wages and job prospects too are unclear. More importantly, the infection curve of the covid-19 is still steep, a sign that lockdowns could be reimposed.

The fact that Bajaj Finance is considering more provisions towards delinquencies despite its moratorium book reducing shows it is aware of these risks.

It is clear that Indians won’t turn to discretionary purchases using EMIs. The growth story that was the bedrock of Bajaj Finance’s valuations is now shaken. The stock has lost 27% from its peaks during February, reflecting the new normal in growth.

But the lender knew it could do little about growth during the pandemic. It chose to focus on asset quality and there it could get some relief. That said, investors would do well to watch the second quarter closely for trends on asset quality.

