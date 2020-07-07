As growth goes for a toss for Bajaj Finance in Q1, moratorium brings some relief

But there is relief for the company too. Its AUM under moratorium has reduced to 15.5% as of 30 June from 27% as of end April. What this means is that borrowers have reverted to their regular EMI repayments. Also, the management had earlier indicated that many of its customers availed moratorium as a means to conserve cash and hence moratorium levels should not be seen as signs of stress. Even so, the moratorium period has been extended by three more months to August and the trend in the second quarter would be more defining for the lender.