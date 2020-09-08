As HDFC hopes for growth, investors take comfort from provisions

MUMBAI: India’s biggest housing finance company, HDFC Ltd, may be hoping for a quick bounce back in lending but analysts believe what will come to its rescue is its high provisioning.

Covid-19 has hit both growth and asset quality of lenders but a troubled real estate sector hasn’t helped home loan companies.

HDFC is hoping for a faster recovery in loan growth and it expects its focus on affordable housing to help. In a release on Sunday, the company said housing demand will pick up gradually as economic recovery begins. To be sure, the lender’s pursuit of affordable housing has been rewarding. Particularly, growth in loans to the economically weaker section and low income group has been faster than the broad loan growth of 11%.

According to the lender, loan approvals under the government’s subsidy scheme have doubled in the past 15 months to 2 lakh. But these are volume intensive, small ticket homes and ergo, the share of them in the overall loan book of HDFC is not large. Nevertheless, the contribution to growth cannot be ignored. Indeed, analysts too believe that HDFC is better placed in the industry to capture some growth when recovery from the pandemic begins. "Disbursement trends MoM (>80% in July) suggest normalisation in a couple of months and start of growth phase post Q3FY21," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities in a note.

But more than growth, investors are betting on the lender’s high provisions for earnings protection.

HDFC’s shares have underperformed the Nifty so far this year, but have outperformed the financial services index by a small margin. This is proof that the lender is viewed favourably among peers but in terms of recovery vis-as-vis the economy, doubts still persist. Analysts at Morgan Stanley sum up the lender’s edge over others in a 1 September note. “Access to funding at a reasonable cost, a good balance of high collection efficiency but slower rundown given long tenor loan book, strong provision cover and capital, and cautious past underwriting position HDFC for a better FY21 than peers," the note said.

The lender not only has enough provisions but recently raised capital from the market that boosted its Tier-1 ratio to 19.5%, one of the highest in the industry.

What can go wrong?

Investors are mindful of the risks to HDFC, notwithstanding its size and balance sheet health. The troubling corner is the developer loan book where moratorium is as high as 45% as of June. What would move the needle is the extent of loans that the lender restructures given moratorium has ended in August. On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) expert committee recommended thresholds for different sectors for restructuring. Non-bank lenders can participate with banks in resolution plans for the same. Investors would watch how much of HDFC’s developer loan book is put up for restructuring and what happens to loans that do not get restructured. Until then, the stock could mostly lag the broad market.

