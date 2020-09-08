As HDFC hopes for growth, investors take comfort from provisions

Investors are mindful of the risks to HDFC, notwithstanding its size and balance sheet health. The troubling corner is the developer loan book where moratorium is as high as 45% as of June. What would move the needle is the extent of loans that the lender restructures given moratorium has ended in August. On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) expert committee recommended thresholds for different sectors for restructuring. Non-bank lenders can participate with banks in resolution plans for the same. Investors would watch how much of HDFC’s developer loan book is put up for restructuring and what happens to loans that do not get restructured. Until then, the stock could mostly lag the broad market.