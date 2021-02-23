As Heranba Industries’ IPO opens today, here are few factors to take note of

To be sure, there are risks. One being competition. “They compete with several domestic companies, as well as large MNCs with broader product ranges, greater brand recognition, stronger sales forces and greater financial resources and experience, including a larger budget for advertising and marketing," said a report from ICICI Direct Research. Lack of long-term contracts is another problem. “Heranba has been dealing with most of its customers for the past several years but the company never entered into any long-term agreements with customers," pointed out ICICI Direct.