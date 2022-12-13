As hiring frenzy cools, margins of IT firms will get a breather2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:44 PM IST
The IT sector saw aggressive hiring in FY22 driven by a supply crunch and a robust demand environment.
High attrition rates have been a headache on the margin front for Indian information technology (IT) services providers. For instance, tier-1 IT company, Infosys Ltd’s voluntary attrition in the trailing 12 months stood at 27.1% in the September quarter (Q2FY23).