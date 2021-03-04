India’s home loan market is seeing intense competition with banks and non-bank finance companies vying for a slice of the most secure credit segment. This along with the benign interest rate regime is beginning to put pressure on spreads that housing finance companies (HFC) earn.

According to analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Ltd, incremental spreads of HFCs have narrowed sharply to 125 basis points in the past two months. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Much of this can be attributed to the rise in bond yields which has made it expensive for home loan lenders to borrow. Ergo, with the increase in cost of borrowing, spreads have narrowed.

Sovereign bond yields have surged nearly 50 bps since January and the effect is visible on corporate bonds as well. Government bond yields are unlikely to cool off in the coming months. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also indicated it would progressively normalise liquidity. In other words, the liquidity surplus would reduce. That means fewer funds available for investment in corporate bonds. HFCs are large borrowers across tenures in the corporate bond market.

Another factor has been the benign interest rate regime. Incremental home loans are priced at a spread over the repo rate which has been reduced by 115 bps in the past one year. Even on loans that are still priced under the marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR), the rates have been slashed. Big players such as State Bank of India (SBI) have announced a cut in home loan rates. In other words, they have narrowed the spread over the repo rate for this category of loans. “While we think this decrease in rates is just transitory and more likely to be a year-end phenomenon especially as stamp duty cut benefit ends in Mar-21, we think incremental spreads now compressing to just 125bp requires close monitoring," said a Nomura note.

The reason behind banks cutting interest rates is that home loans are the safest category of loans. Amid a general slowdown in retail credit growth, banks are targeting home loan growth. Further, special sops on stamp duty by states and other benefits by the central government have helped increase home sales. This augurs well for growth in home loans. Competition is increasing in intensity in the sector and this too would put pressure on pricing.

Larger HFCs would weather this transitory pressure on spreads better than smaller players, analysts said. Shares of housing finance companies have shown divergent trend so far this year. The largest player HDFC Ltd’s shares hardly moved while those of LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd have surged by 20% and 11% respectively. As pressure on spreads increases, valuations may come under scrutiny.

