As home loan market hots up, housing finance companies see pressure on spreads

Another factor has been the benign interest rate regime. Incremental home loans are priced at a spread over the repo rate which has been reduced by 115 bps in the past one year. Even on loans that are still priced under the marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR), the rates have been slashed. Big players such as State Bank of India (SBI) have announced a cut in home loan rates. In other words, they have narrowed the spread over the repo rate for this category of loans. “While we think this decrease in rates is just transitory and more likely to be a year-end phenomenon especially as stamp duty cut benefit ends in Mar-21, we think incremental spreads now compressing to just 125bp requires close monitoring," said a Nomura note.