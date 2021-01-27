As HUL announces Q3 results today, here’s what investors should watch out for

As far as various segments go, it will be interesting to watch the recovery in HUL’s discretionary segments. Broadly, the company’s winter portfolio is expected to perform well. The food and refreshment segment is expected to see good growth. “We expect (1) good pickup in winter portfolio (strong 3Q) after a late start (soft preseason stocking in 2Q), (2) bounce back in GSK-CH portfolio revenues to 10% growth following supply-side disruption in 2Q, (3) improvement across color cosmetics, deodorants and out-of-home consumption categories, (4) continued weakness in detergents," said Kotak in a report on 8 January.

