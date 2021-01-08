As IDFC First Bank sheds legacy for retail, investors eye faster growth

Investors have taken a shine to IDFC First Bank Ltd and the lender’s December quarter performance update has given more reasons to optimism. Shares have surged 21.6% in under a week, outperforming the broad market and even the sector index by a mile.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the bank said its loan book was flat, while deposits grew by 11.4% year-on-year for the December quarter. On the face of it, the performance is not extraordinary and does not seem to support the optimism for the stock. But, it pays to see metrics in granular detail.

Also Read | Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

IDFC First Bank’s retail deposit growth has gathered speed, and retail loan growth, too, is superior. For the December quarter, retail loans grew by 24%. Low cost current and savings account deposits formed an impressive 48.2% of total deposits, sharply higher than 36.5% in the September quarter. The bank has been growing its deposit book, particularly retail, by leaps and bounds in FY21. Of course, the forced savings of Indians during the pandemic have been parked largely into bank deposits. This has benefited all banks and IDFC First Bank, too, has managed to garner deposits. That said, the pace at which its deposits have grown gives comfort to investors, especially since it was a concern three years ago.

IDFC Bank’s merger with Capital First Ltd in December 2018 has paved the way for the lender to become a retail oriented bank. Retail loans now form 64% of the total book, while legacy infrastructure loans have been run down steadily every quarter. “We believe the bank is progressing well in its endeavour to become a retail lender and showing strong traction in growing its retail franchise in terms of both loans and deposits," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note.

Through this, the lender has been able to bring down its delinquency levels as well. Gross bad loans have reduced to 1.62% of the book in the September quarter from 2.62% a year ago. That said, investors should watch for potential stress in the wake of the pandemic. The lender has increased provisions anticipating stress, but its covid provisions are 2.2% of its standard advances.

Shares slipped today, perhaps a sign investors are relooking at these concerns. Nevertheless, the valuations seem modest compared with peers. Despite sharp gains, the stock trades at a multiple of 1.3 times its estimated book value for FY22. This is lower than Bandhan Bank’s multiple of over 3 times and larger peer IndusInd Bank’s multiple of 1.8 times.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via