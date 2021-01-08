As IDFC First Bank sheds legacy for retail, investors eye faster growth

IDFC First Bank’s retail deposit growth has gathered speed, and retail loan growth, too, is superior. For the December quarter, retail loans grew by 24%. Low cost current and savings account deposits formed an impressive 48.2% of total deposits, sharply higher than 36.5% in the September quarter. The bank has been growing its deposit book, particularly retail, by leaps and bounds in FY21. Of course, the forced savings of Indians during the pandemic have been parked largely into bank deposits. This has benefited all banks and IDFC First Bank, too, has managed to garner deposits. That said, the pace at which its deposits have grown gives comfort to investors, especially since it was a concern three years ago.