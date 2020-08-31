As India’s GDP contracts sharply in Q1, other indicators show more pain ahead

Most indicators have shown that the initial improvement in June has tapered off in July. In short, the economic recovery is fragile. Electricity use and fuel consumption showed how recovery in industrial output could be long drawn. One of the unlikely indicators that could give recovery cues is the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation. In an interview with a television channel, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank looks at multiple indicators one of them being WPI inflation. The recent prints of the headline number has shown that producers are far from getting back their pricing power. This indicates that demand is yet to revive.