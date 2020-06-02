As IndiGo reports Q4 earnings today, all eyes on journey ahead for stock

IndiGo shares have nearly halved from their 52-week highs seen on 30 September on NSE. While the stock has increased by about 23% from its lows in March, the flight ahead would absolutely hinge on demand revival. Optimism remains low on this front. The general expectation is that passengers would shy away from travelling much due to the fear of contracting the virus. As such, the headwinds for the aviation sector in terms of subdued demand and pressure on yields may linger for some time in the near future. What offers some comfort is that crude oil prices are lower on a year-to-date basis and that offers respite on the fuel costs for airlines.