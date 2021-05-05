As Jio’s subscriber additions rise, so do the risks for Vodafone Idea

As Jio’s subscriber additions rise, so do the risks for Vodafone Idea1 min read . 11:22 PM IST
With both Jio and Airtel doing well in terms of subscriber additions, it means that market share losses may accelerate for Vodafone Idea
The March quarter results of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had one bright spot—a pickup in Jio’s net subscriber additions. They rose sharply to 15.2 million in the quarter. Note that this is the best performance in the previous four quarters.
Of course, net subscriber adds are still much lower than the average of around 25 million before the December 2019 tariff hikes.
