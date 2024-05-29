As JK Lakshmi Cement pushes the pedal on capex, beware debt pinch
Summary
- The company's plans for ₹1,200 crore of capex in FY25, ₹1,000 crore in FY26, and ₹1,200 crore in FY27 could increase its consolidated net debt from ₹1,400 crore in FY24 to more than ₹2,500 crore by FY27, said Antique Stock Broking.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY24) results were a mixed bag. Tight cost control led to better-than-anticipated operating performance. On the other hand, capacity constraints meant year-on-year volume growth was flat at 3.3 million tonnes. Realisations dipped on muted cement prices in key markets of north, west and east India.