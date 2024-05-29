As JK Lakshmi Cement pushes the pedal on capex, beware debt pinch

Capacity addition plans are on track, said management. The company is expanding its cement-grinding capacity in Surat, Gujarat, from 1.35 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 2.7mtpa and expects to complete this by Q4 FY25. It is also expanding clinker capacity at its integrated cement plant at Durg in Chhattisgarh by putting up an additional clinker line of 2.3 mtpa and four cement grinding units aggregating to 4.6 mtpa. The company aims to increase its grinding capacity from 16.4 mtpa to 30 mtpa by 2030.