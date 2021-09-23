Investors of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd have been a cheerful lot. The stellar 164% gain in the share price since January shows that the company’s performance in the previous two quarters has increased confidence among investors. The company has detailed its efforts towards increasing profitability, in a recent investor presentation.

The company is in expansion mode. It had recently acquired rights to develop a 500-bed hospital on a 3.5-acre land in South Delhi, adjacent to its existing hospital complex.

Max Healthcare plans to add more than 2,300 beds to its capacity through brownfield expansions by using existing land banks at Saket, Delhi, and Nanavati, Mumbai.

View Full Image Healthy earnings

These additions will see lower capital employed per bed and achieve a quicker break-even.

Analysts, however, pointed out that bed addition is back-ended with 40% of beds operationalizing in FY25 and the remaining later.

Max plans to add another 1,000 beds where the responsibility for construction and ownership will reside with the partner, with Max responsible for operations and management.

Max Healthcare’s hospital occupancy had improved to 81% in the June quarter from 70% in the previous one. Analysts had highlighted that non-covid beds, which account for about 58% of the total, had seen strong occupancy levels of 84% in Q1 itself, which was impressive.

The company’s plans to develop asset-light adjacencies to penetrate diagnostic and home care segment are promising.

Diagnostic labs are highly competitive, but the home care segment offers more opportunities in boosting diagnostic revenues.

Another positive is the company’s push to reduce the contribution of lower margin institutional business to 15% from the current 34%.

Max plans to achieve this through a steady pace of organic growth in self-pay, insurance and corporate channels, as well as return of international medical tourism.

Given that the ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) for institutional business is 40% lower than other channels, replacing this would unlock incremental 300-400 basis points (bps) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin. One basis point is a hundredth of one percentage point.

Doctor costs are expected to rise, but may still not dent margins.

“This leads us to increase our margin estimates for FY22 and FY23 by 70bps/100bps," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said.

“We believe Max is entering a high-growth phase led by expansion at Saket (Delhi) and Nanavati (Mumbai). With margin drivers in place, we forecast strong growth of 29% Ebitda CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the next five years," analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd wrote in their note.

