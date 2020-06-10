As occupancy drops, investors check out of Chalet Hotels

MUMBAI: Just last week hotel stocks rallied on hopes the sector will be opened and shares of Chalet Hotels jumped over 40% from its lows in May. But with operations hit hard in Q4, shares of Chalet tumbled 7% in early trade on Wednesday.

Chalet's revenue decline of nearly 16% in Q4 was on expected lines as analysts had factored in a drop in occupancies due to the pandemic. The fourth quarter's numbers also showed an improvement in average room rents across most of its properties, which was heartening. But a sharp decline in occupancies in Q4 took a toll on revenue growth.

As hotels business have a higher fixed cost, Chalet saw a notable decline of 35% year-on-year in Ebitda margins. With staff and development costs also higher, operating income was further impacted. As a result, Ebitda margins were down to 28% in Q4 as against 36% in the year-ago period. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

In the coming quarters, the company continues to face challenges. To conserve cash, Chalet has postponed capital expenditures on two of its hotel projects with about 410 rooms. Chalet has also cut back on renovation exercise in some of its properties.

Note that the firm will achieve Ebitda break-even at 40% occupancy with about 70% of the room rents. Still, given the pandemic and as people are unlikely to take up travelling, occupancies are likely to remain low during the next few quarters. Also, global official and leisure travel is expected to decline over the next few quarters.

Hence, not much is expected in the coming quarters. “We are factoring in a very gradual recovery in the operating environment. We are building in occupancy of c.45% and c.65% and ARR decline of 10-12% followed by a partial recovery in FY21 and FY22 respectively," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities.

Analysts have also cut back on next year's earnings growth as the pandemic could continue to keep check-ins low. The stock also seems expensive at about 30 times its last year’s earnings.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated