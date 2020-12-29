As paint stocks hit fresh highs, some headwinds emerge

The ongoing rally in paint stocks shows that key companies in the sector have beaten the covid blues and how. Shares of leaders in the decorative paints segment Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd touched fresh 52-week highs in opening trade on Tuesday. Last week, the stock of leader in industrial paints Kansai Nerolac Ltd also scaled a new peak.

Analysts say, expectations are that the worst in terms of covid-led demand impact is behind the sector. Volume recovery is expected to gather pace in the December quarter as the economy further reopens. Paint makers are increasing their focus on economy paints, emulsions, putty and adjacent products in the waterproofing and adhesives segments. As seen in the past few quarters, revival in volumes would continue to be led by low-cost products amid demand in smaller cities and towns, analysts add.

That said, a key headwind on the input cost front is making a comeback. Price of key raw material titanium dioxide (TiO2) has increased by around 23% so far in the December quarter, showed Bloomberg data. Compared to a year-ago, TiO2 prices are flat but analysts caution of upward pressure going ahead.

Crude derivatives are estimated to form around 60% of the cost of goods sold for paint companies. The TiO2 pigment forms around 25% of the total content of paint. Analysts at Ambit Capital India Pvt. Ltd say, movement in these two components drives a band of 400-500 basis points (bps) margin movement. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Profit after tax is impacted by around 2% on the back of 1% change in crude price, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Investors should note that around 70% of India’s domestic demand for TiO2 is met via imports. China is the leading exporter of TiO2 to India. So, any swing in foreign exchange rates could also weigh on margins of paint makers.

Apart from input costs, other variable and fixed costs, especially advertisement and promotional expenses would increase from hereon. Net-net, days of glorious margin growth aided by strict cost control and benign raw material prices are behind the sector. Paint companies usually pass-on the burden of increased costs to customers. Analysts say, the quantum of price hikes will depend on the pace of volume growth.

Meanwhile, paint stocks are trading at rich valuations with Berger leading the pack. Bloomberg data shows that its shares are trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 117 times. Peers Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac are trading at PE multiples of 95 times and 65 times respectively. With the positives of market share gains from the unorganised sector priced-in, these valuations appear extremely expensive, analysts said.

