As private sector debt falls, growth recovery hinges on borrowing again

In a report, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd pointed out that despite a 19-year low growth in nominal gross domestic product (GDP), the debt-to-GDP ratio was down at 80.6% in FY20 from 83.1% in FY19. In other words, the fall in debt levels on the balance sheets of companies has been faster than the fall in GDP growth.

What’s more, credit to non-government non-financial companies (NGNF) adjusted to inflation declined for the first time in the March quarter, according to the brokerage firm. "With NGNF debt declining for the first time in real terms in 4QFY20, this trend would only exacerbate in 1HFY21, before recovering in 2HFY21," the brokerage said.

What this means is that Indian companies’ balance sheets are far lighter than they ever were in terms of debt.

What caused this deleveraging?

The debt shedding was the result of a combination of factors. Many companies repaid high-cost debt but some also became delinquent borrowers in the books of banks and were written off. Resolutions under insolvency code too contributed to this. But perhaps the biggest contributor for the deleveraging has been the sharp drop in credit growth of the non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), who are big lenders to small- and medium-sized firms. NBFC credit grew by a mere 5.8% in the March quarter, according to Motilal Oswal. The liquidity crunch following the collapse of IL&FS dried up credit from NBFCs. Resources raised through corporate bonds too grew slower. Will this deleveraging help?

While balance sheets have been unshackled from costly debt, the ability to service debt also depends on operating profit the company generates. In that, companies have been hit hard this year due to the pandemic. Moreover, companies may not be willing to borrow as the investment outlook is uncertain. A stubborn infection curve of the pandemic keeps the risk of localised lockdowns high.

Leverage brings growth and so unless companies begin to borrow more, GDP growth recovery would be muted. In that, credit flow will be key. "On the road to recovery from the catastrophic economic impact of the pandemic, ensuring seamless flow of resources among all sectors will remain pivotal," said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin.

