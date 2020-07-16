As private sector debt falls, growth recovery hinges on borrowing again

The debt shedding was the result of a combination of factors. Many companies repaid high-cost debt but some also became delinquent borrowers in the books of banks and were written off. Resolutions under insolvency code too contributed to this. But perhaps the biggest contributor for the deleveraging has been the sharp drop in credit growth of the non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), who are big lenders to small- and medium-sized firms. NBFC credit grew by a mere 5.8% in the March quarter, according to Motilal Oswal. The liquidity crunch following the collapse of IL&FS dried up credit from NBFCs. Resources raised through corporate bonds too grew slower. Will this deleveraging help?