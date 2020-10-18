As Puri’s tenure ends, HDFC Bank holds on to its historic profitability

The lender’s asset quality metrics also did not disappoint. Metrics of asset quality are unlikely to show the true picture on stress, considering a range of forbearance available. The regulator has allowed a standstill in bad loan recognition for restructured loans. An ongoing case has made the Supreme Court put a stay on labelling loans bad, even if they have defaulted, until it gives a verdict. HDFC Bank said its bad loan ratio would have been 1.37% instead of 1.08% in the absence of the standstill on bad loan recognition. Irrespective of this forbearance, the bank made provisions towards these accounts, which should comfort investors.