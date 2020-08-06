As RBI’s MPC brings back focus on inflation, odds of rate cut dim

The MPC believes that inflation may remain elevated until September and then ease off due to a combination of base effect, softer food inflation and further smoothening of supply side disruptions. Food inflation has historically been volatile and the pandemic induced supply disruptions have meant that perishables are hard hit. Inflation over the past two months has been driven mainly from vegetables and fruits. But food is perhaps the only segment that promises to ease. “Looking at past trends of seasonality, the rise in vegetable prices in July could fade in September. Alongside this, a favourable base is expected to push inflation below the 4% target in 4Q2020," wrote Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd in a note. Fuel inflation has been due to increase in taxes and since they won’t be rolled back anytime soon, the pressure is here to stay. That leaves core inflation. Here, the outlook is unclear but early indicators show that prices are unlikely to ease off in a big way.