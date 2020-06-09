MUMBAI : India’s securitisation market that exploded in FY19 and held up in FY20 in terms of volume will find the going tough this year.

Transactions are expected to be fewer, even as, for cash-starved non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), securitisation remains the easiest route to conserve capital by offloading loans. The key reason has been the element of moratorium introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Buyers of securitised loan bundles now have no way to determine how healthy the underlying loans are given that most of them would enjoy a six-month holiday on repayments. This means that wary banks are avoiding purchases of such loan bundles. Ergo, in FY21, securitisation volume is expected to drop at least 30%, according to Abhishek Dafria, vice president and sector head of structural finance at Icra Ltd.

Dafria believes that much of the volume hit would be felt in the first two quarters of this year. In the previous fiscal, loan securitisation transactions clocked volumes worth ₹1.9 trillion. The need for capital found eager sellers in NBFCs and the desire to grow balance sheet found eager buyers in banks. This perfect set-up was disrupted when the RBI introduced moratorium in the mix.

Analysts are hopeful of a recovery once clarity emerges on asset quality after the moratorium period concludes.

Meanwhile, the central bank has set in motion a process that seeks to make it easy for banks to buy securitised loan bundles thereby making the secondary market more liquid.

On Monday, the RBI detailed a draft paper suggesting easier norms for securitisation. It also sought to keep direct assignment transactions separate from pass-through-certificates (PTC).

The central bank has also prescribed minimum holding periods for securities as per their category and tenure. The holding periods ensure that there is enough monitoring on the underlying assets and the risk is assessed properly.

Dafria pointed out that the relaxations in minimum holding period and MRR and credit enhancements would give a boost to mortgage backed securitisation.

As for FY21, transactions would be subdued given the moratorium uncertainty and a lesser need from NBFCs to raise money.

