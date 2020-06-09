As RBI seeks to ease loan securitisation, volumes set to shrink this year

Buyers of securitised loan bundles now have no way to determine how healthy the underlying loans are given that most of them would enjoy a six-month holiday on repayments. This means that wary banks are avoiding purchases of such loan bundles. Ergo, in FY21, securitisation volume is expected to drop at least 30%, according to Abhishek Dafria, vice president and sector head of structural finance at Icra Ltd.