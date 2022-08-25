As recovery gathers pace, hotel companies to see more check-ins

The hotel industry is on a strong footing, given that operating metrics such as average room rate (ARR) and occupancy in the June quarter (Q1FY23) were ahead of pre-pandemic levels (Q1FY20) for many hotel companies. Also, as international travel picks pace in Q3 and Q4, supported by strong domestic demand, H2FY23 is expected to be considerably better. Travel in Q2 is likely to be on the lower side comparatively, due to seasonality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}