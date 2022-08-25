As recovery gathers pace, hotel companies to see more check-ins

ARRs are likely to improve as leisure travel stages a robust comeback. Also, growth in this metric would be supported by corporates as they increasingly hold more meetings, conferences and exhibitions
The hotel industry is on a strong footing, given that operating metrics such as average room rate (ARR) and occupancy in the June quarter (Q1FY23) were ahead of pre-pandemic levels (Q1FY20) for many hotel companies. Also, as international travel picks pace in Q3 and Q4, supported by strong domestic demand, H2FY23 is expected to be considerably better. Travel in Q2 is likely to be on the lower side comparatively, due to seasonality.
“While occupancy room rate (ORR) remained above pre-pandemic level throughout Q1FY23 at around 65% (up about 2 percentage points versus Q1FY20), ARR was on a rise in Apr’22/May’22/Jun’22 being higher by 4%/9%/ 10% versus Apr’19/May’19/Jun’19, respectively," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 24 August.
City-wise, Mumbai continued to clock the highest occupancy rates of over 80% in May, followed by Pune and Bengaluru, added the broking firm.
ARRs are likely to improve as leisure travel stages a robust comeback. Also, growth in this metric would be supported by corporates as they increasingly hold more meetings, conferences and exhibitions. “ORR is likely to improve further while ARR would remain resilient in anticipation of a resumption in foreign inbound travel that would continue to propel topline," added the Motilal Oswal report.
Demand versus supply gap would be favourable in the next three to five years, leading to better pricing power, pointed out analysts at Motilal Oswal.
Shares of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd. on the National Stock Exchange have risen 48-55% so far in calendar year 2022. This suggests that investors are adequately capturing the optimism on upcoming revival, for now.