As Reits bounce back, re-leasing to decide fate

A look at the September quarter performance of Mindspace Reit shows that its blended occupancy improved marginally on a sequential basis. It did a gross leasing of 0.9 million square feet (msf) for Q2FY22; of this, 0.4 msf was re-leased, while 0.5 msf covered new leasing. Of the total 1.6 msf expiry for H1FY22, the company has re-leased 0.8 msf, and has vacant/new leasing of another 0.8 msf. For H2FY22, of the 0.9 msf of expiries, the firm’s management is hopeful of being able to re-lease/renew around 0.4 msf, while 0.5 msf area is expected to be vacated.