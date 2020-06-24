MUMBAI: It’s been about 100 days since shares of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd’s resumed trading after the completion of the resolution process under bankruptcy proceedings. Barring six trading sessions, the stock has risen by the maximum permissible limit each day. In all, the stock has risen by about 8000% since its relisting.

At the rate at which it is rising, it would have overtaken the market capitalisation of Marico Ltd by the end of the week. Of course, the two companies aren’t strictly comparable, although a part of their portfolio includes marketing edible oils. But here is why the comparison is striking. Before it delisted last November, Ruchi Soya’s market cap amounted to just 0.23% of Marico’s.

According to a Brickwork Ratings dated 22 May, Ruchi Soya reported profit before tax of ₹247 crore in the nine-month period ended December, and had a net debt to Ebitda ratio of 9.1 times. In comparison, Marico’s pre-tax profit stood at ₹1,192 crore in the same period and it had a net cash position.

There are other strange consequences of the sharp rise in the stock. The ₹4,350 crore acquisition by the Patanjali group was primarily debt-funded. At current prices, the acquirer’s stake is worth over ₹40,000 crore, higher than the value of some of the banks such as Punjab National Bank who extended the loans.

Of course, as has been pointed out in many reports, the price rise is primarily owing to a sharp reduction in free float of the stock. As part of the restructuring, existing shareholders were nearly wiped out and handed one share for every 100 shares held. With an extremely low float of 0.97%, Ruchi Soya’s share price isn’t a very good reflection of its value.

Indeed, in mid-January, just before trading in shares resumed, Ruchi Soya board had approved a preferential issue of shares to a non-promoter entity at just Rs7 per share. In contrast, the shares now trade at ₹1,367 a piece. Once these shares are allotted, promoter stake will reduce to 93.15%.

Needless to say, as the Patanjali group attempts to bring down its stake further, the share price will better reflect true value. Current rules allow high promoter shareholding soon after a bankruptcy resolution process, with the stipulation that non-promoter holding should be brought to 10% within an 18-month period and 25% within a three-year period.

Securities Exchange Board of India should sit up and take notice because in this instance the extremely low float is leading to strange price movements, which are far removed from even the price at which the company is able to raise funds. A relook at the policies and timeline for reducing high promoter stake or taking the delisting route could be considered for companies that relist post resolution.

JN Gupta, a former Sebi executive director, says that in such bankruptcy resolution cases, companies should also be asked to file an information memorandum, which is somewhat akin to a draft prospectus. The aim is to keep investors informed of the vast changes in the capital and business structure of such companies, as well as the plans of the new promoters and new management.

Of course, Ruchi Soya isn’t alone, even shares of Alok Industries Ltd have behaved strangely post relisting. Sebi will do well to examine and frame policies for stocks coming out of the bankruptcy process.

