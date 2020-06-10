Investors of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd have had a lousy run ever since they picked up the scrip in the initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year.

Shares are still trading at roughly 19% lower than its issue price. In fact, the company listed at a discount of 13% to its issue price on 16 March.

But there seems to be a turning point for the company now that the lockdown has been considerably relaxed. SBI Card’s shares have gained 11% so far this month, a sign that turnaround narrative is being recognised.

Card spends are showing an uptick in May and new card issuances are also looking up. In a business update on 1 June, the company said that daily card spends have reached 60-65% levels seen before the pandemic. In media interviews, managing director and chief executive officer Hardayal Prasad has said that the company is witnessing pent-up demand.

Analysts at Nomura note that some partnerships such as one with e-commerce firm Amazon has meant SBI Card spends and even acquisition of new customers are better than its peers. “Overall 70-75% of capacity is back for sourcing as the economy re-opens. SBI cards added 27,000 cards in May, compared with a 250,000-300,000 run-rate per month normally, but this would still be the highest additions in the industry," analysts said in a note.

However, business is still just a fraction of what was before the pandemic. Add the fact that discretionary spending is unlikely to come back significantly for this year. Therefore, revenues for SBI Card would be under pressure.

SBI Card makes money if Indians shop using its credit cards. In that, nearly half of its income is from interest charged on rolled over credit card bills. These typically arise when individuals swipe for discretionary spending. With travel, hospitality the biggest casualty of the lockdown, a quick meaningful bounce back is unlikely. Granted that the company is seeing newer categories such as utilities, education among others that have supported spends. Even so, these are not enough to fill the gap left by discretionary spends.

Then there is the effect of moratorium too which is now extended to six months. A real picture of the quality of assets would emerge only after August.

investors would want to wait and see the extent of discretionary spending after the moratorium to gauge the prospects for the company.

