SBI Card makes money if Indians shop using its credit cards. In that, nearly half of its income is from interest charged on rolled over credit card bills. These typically arise when individuals swipe for discretionary spending. With travel, hospitality the biggest casualty of the lockdown, a quick meaningful bounce back is unlikely. Granted that the company is seeing newer categories such as utilities, education among others that have supported spends. Even so, these are not enough to fill the gap left by discretionary spends.