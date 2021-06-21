As Sebi steps in, it is high time PNB board clarifies its pact with Carlyle

It’s impossible for minority shareholders to stall the preferential issue and demand a rights issue. Even if Carlyle and other investors participating in the issue were barred from the vote, just PNB’s vote would see the resolution through. The state lender is not being allotted shares in the issue, which will bring its stake in PNB Housing down from around 33% to a little over 20%. It has also agreed to tweak an agreement that allows the use of the PNB brand by the housing finance firm as long as its stake is above 20%—this threshold was earlier at 26%.

