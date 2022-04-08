As share of EVs rises, some states are racing far ahead

In the electric PV segment, Tata Motors Ltd. leads the way with EVs contributing 8% to its domestic PV volumes in March. Further, its new electric SUV concept, Curvv, with which it intends to launch vehicles n the next two years, would additionally aid in gaining market share. “We like Tata's SUV and EV focussed strategy in the passenger vehicle segment. It has taken an early lead in EVs, and the investment by TPG has provided the balance sheet strength to drive portfolio electrification," added the Jefferies report.