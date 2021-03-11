Subscribe
As summer dawns, investors seek stocks with cool quotient

As summer dawns, investors seek stocks with cool quotient

Photo: iStock
2 min read . 11:41 PM IST Ujjval Jauhari

Jefferies estimates 20% and 35% y-o-y rise in Q4 cooling segment revenue for Voltas and Blue Star

Companies in the electrical consumer durables sector are witnessing greater interest from the Street with the onset of summer. The stocks of Voltas Ltd, Blue Star Ltd and Havells India Ltd have risen 16-28% so far this year.

Summer season sales remain crucial for cooling products manufactured by them. Note that in 2020, lockdowns had impacted sales in the peak season. However, the recovery thereafter in FY21 was strong, led by rising home demand, market share gains by the organized sector, and the ban on components and units from China. With the onset of the summer season, the Street is expecting further gains for the listed companies in this space.

