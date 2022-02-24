The woes of two-wheeler companies are far from over with the industry facing risks from muted rural demand, higher commodity prices, chip shortage, and supply chain disruptions.

While two-wheeler companies were hopeful of a sequential margin expansion in Q4 on the back of price hikes in January and expected stabilization in commodity costs, one variable is posing a problem now. Even as prices of steel are stabilizing, those of aluminum and precious metals are rising from November–December lows. Two-wheelers’ higher exposure to aluminum and precious metals is likely to dent margins. True, companies can resort to price hikes, but this would impact demand and affordability.

“We estimate 2W (two-wheeler) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) would have to increase prices by 2.0-2.5% to fully pass on the recent impact and maintain gross margins at 3QFY22 levels" said analysts at IIFL Securities in a report.

As such, there is a slight relief as analysts believe that the demand is bottoming out now. Demand is set to rebound with the economy opening up and an expected healthy rabi crop season which will aid rural demand. The upcoming marriage season is also likely to help demand. The increased penetration of two-wheelers in Indian households over the years is proof that it is prime to India’s mobility.

“The combined effect of big regulatory cost push, weak economy and Covid has resulted in 2W volume declining 34% over FY19-22E. We believe Indian 2W demand is ripe for recovery after the worst fall in five decades. We expect an urban-led revival to drive faster growth for scooters and premium motorcycles vs sub-125cc bikes" said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a report

Further, better growth in urban areas will favor the likes of Bajaj Auto Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd owing to its meaningful presence in the premium segment. TVS Motor Co. Ltd is gaining an increased share in 2W exports. But concerns continue to persist for Hero MotoCorp Ltd as it primarily operates in the entry segment.

Investors seemed to factored this going by the underperformance of Hero MotoCorp’s shares vis-à-vis its peers in the past one year. Besides that, Hero MotoCorp does not have a presence in the 3W segment like TVS and Bajaj and it also has a relatively lesser exposure in exports.

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle (EV) segment is seeing an increase in new entrants reflecting that EV adoption is accelerating. Listed OEMs are also focusing on expanding their presence in this segment as the whole industry moves towards sustainable options. TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are either planning to launch a new electric vehicle in the coming years or expand their current offerings to more cities.

“Share of EVs in 2Ws has risen from just 0.4% in FY21 to 3% (~9% of scooters) in Jan-Feb; we expect EVs to form 8% of 2Ws (25% of scooters) by FY25," added the Jefferies report

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.