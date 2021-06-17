As US Fed flags early hikes, equity markets must face moment of truth

With the Fed meeting done, the focus shifts to the Jackson Hole meeting scheduled in August. “A statement in November about a tapering decision in December or January is not very much of an early warning signal for markets that will need it to avoid a taper tantrum, which brings us back to August (Jackson Hole) or September (FOMC meeting, with new projections) as potential dates to flag tapering," analysts at US-based Rabobank said. The Fed’s hint on an early taper does set a tone for global equity markets, but analysts said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not hike rates in a hurry.