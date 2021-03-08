Four-year-old Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is getting ready to list on the stock exchanges through an initial public offer (IPO). The regulator’s nod is awaited and valuations would have a bearing on investors’ appetite for the issue. But the bank’s performance metrics would determine whether it is a long-term play.

The draft IPO prospectus offers some light into the bank’s past performance and the outlook as well. The lender’s gross loan portfolio has shown 44% compounded annual growth rate since its inception in FY18. Its loan portfolio continues to be dominated by micro credit given its MFI past but growth in newer segments has shown an increase. “Our primary focus will be to continue to diversify our asset portfolio," the bank said in its draft prospectus. The growth has taken some hit after the pandemic. During the six months ended September, the lender’s loan book hardly grew. Its bigger peers such AU Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank too have reported low single-digit growth respectively for the same period while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank showed a contraction.

Since then, small finance banks have seen further improvement in loan growth. But their litmus test is asset quality. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has brought down its gross bad loans to just 0.71% as of March 2020 from 1.85% two years prior to that. The ratio was 0.64% as of September 2020 but the bank had the benefit from moratorium and the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition. The draft prospectus showed that about ₹26.9 crore worth of loans were not labelled as bad due to the standstill.

Further, collections have improved markedly but are still away from pre-pandemic levels. As of September, Utkarsh was able to collect 79.28% of its dues, lower than 90-95% run rate before the pandemic. Even so, Utkarsh has the lowest level of bad loans among small finance banks, the prospectus said. Also, the bank’s track record in collections before the pandemic has been strong which points to robust collection processes. Once the pandemic’s impact wanes, the bank is likely to show faster improvement.

Like its peers, Utkarsh has also benefited from the general increase in inflow of public savings into bank deposits. The bank’s deposits grew by 14% during April-September with the share of its low cost current account and savings account deposits going up to 14.46% as of September. While this is low compared with other banks, the growth in low cost deposits has been exponential for the small finance bank. This augurs well for margins in the future for the bank.

Shares of listed small finance banks have seen sharp gains in recent months. As long as the exuberance in the market sustains, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank too should be able to benefit from it.

