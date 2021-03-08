As Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets ready to list, a look at its performance

The draft IPO prospectus offers some light into the bank’s past performance and the outlook as well. The lender’s gross loan portfolio has shown 44% compounded annual growth rate since its inception in FY18. Its loan portfolio continues to be dominated by micro credit given its MFI past but growth in newer segments has shown an increase. “Our primary focus will be to continue to diversify our asset portfolio," the bank said in its draft prospectus. The growth has taken some hit after the pandemic. During the six months ended September, the lender’s loan book hardly grew. Its bigger peers such AU Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank too have reported low single-digit growth respectively for the same period while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank showed a contraction.

