As Vodafone Idea wobbles on Birla exit, Airtel stock inches towards record high

"Vodafone Idea has tried all kinds of options to survive, but so far nothing has worked out to relieve them of their financial distress. It is just a matter of time before they file for bankruptcy at the NCLT, unless a white knight emerges, which is very unlikely. We don't see any bidders at the enterprise level, who would want to buy their entire business, but there could be some interest in their assets such as fibre optics," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.