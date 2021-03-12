MUMBAI: “Whatever business you’re in, every night get down on your knees and say, ‘Please God, don’t let Amazon come into my business’", Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at the Stern School of Business had said at a Nordic Business Forum about two years ago. “... because whether Amazon makes money or not, I will guarantee you every other business in that industry will lose money," he explained. Damodaran cited the example of the retailer’s acquisition of a grocery firm, which led to a collective drop of $40 billion in the market capitalisation of other listed grocery companies.

If Zomato India Ltd were a listed company, some of this value destruction may have been visible in its stock, given that Amazon India has begun expanding its food delivery services in the country.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

"Rapid sales growth, along with profitability, is hard if you have Amazon entering the market," says Vivekanand Subbaraman, analyst, Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd. Zomato’s current high valuations in the private market, of course, assume high growth and better unit economics.

A moot question is if Amazon’s entry in the food delivery space will play spoilsport as far as Zomato’s planned initial public offering (IPO) goes. Of course, much depends on how long the buoyant mood in the primary market sustains. Investors may also give home-grown market leaders Zomato and Swiggy the benefit of doubt, given Amazon’s failure in the food delivery business in the US, under the Amazon Restaurants brand. Also, while Amazon has taken its time growing this segment in the city of Bengaluru, domestic market leaders have gone ahead with large fundraising at higher valuations in recent months. Investors don’t seem particularly worried at this point.

It all depends on the extent to which Amazon scales up its food delivery business in India. Its initial offers in Bengaluru are certainly appetising, with delivery charges being waived for Prime members, but restaurant options are limited. Note that the undoing of Amazon Restaurants was the lack of options for customers.

Data from Thinknum showed that in New York, the food-delivery capital of America, Amazon Restaurants delivered for 485 restaurants. The others – DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub, and Postmates – delivered for 22,062 restaurants, back in June 2019, just before Amazon exited the business. “Amazon has around 2,500 restaurant options versus ~15,000 restaurants for Zomato (within Bengaluru)," point out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Scaling up the food delivery business would obviously mean higher cash burn for both Amazon and the incumbents. But it’s likely that the e-commerce giant offers food delivery as one among its many benefits for Prime customers, rather than a standalone service that competes at the scale of Zomato and Swiggy. Indeed, the food delivery service is currently housed within the Amazon app. “Food is an impulse category, and choosing ‘Food’ under the regular Amazon App is somewhat cumbersome compared to peers," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. The incumbents clearly wouldn’t mind this approach, since their much wider menu and standalone app will continue to drive traffic.

But where Amazon’s entry can hurt is with regards to profitability and cash flow. News reports suggest Amazon is working on about half the margins with restaurant partners, and its delivery charges are lower even for non-Prime members. And given the firm's aspirations in the payments business in India, discounts using the cashback mode is likely to be used as a strong feature to undercut competition.

“Increasing competition (in case of an Amazon expansion) can lead to another prolonged period of cash burn in the industry. Amazon’s expansion can pose a risk to Zomato’s road to profitability," Motilal Oswal analysts point out.

To rephrase Damodaran, perhaps Zomato and Swiggy should start praying, “‘Please God, don’t let Amazon scale up its food delivery business in India".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via