As Zomato works on IPO, will Amazon play party pooper?

Scaling up the food delivery business would obviously mean higher cash burn for both Amazon and the incumbents. But it’s likely that the e-commerce giant offers food delivery as one among its many benefits for Prime customers, rather than a standalone service that competes at the scale of Zomato and Swiggy. Indeed, the food delivery service is currently housed within the Amazon app. “Food is an impulse category, and choosing ‘Food’ under the regular Amazon App is somewhat cumbersome compared to peers," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. The incumbents clearly wouldn’t mind this approach, since their much wider menu and standalone app will continue to drive traffic.