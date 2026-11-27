The point to note is that the profitability of architectural glass, used in construction and white goods, is even higher. Asahi’s architectural glass Ebit margin in Q2FY27 was 22.6%, compared with 12.3% for automotive glass. Even when the more relevant metric of return on capital employed (ROCE) is considered, the difference is not significant: architectural glass had a ROCE of 8%, against 9.7% for automotive glass. This gap could narrow as architectural glass ROCE is yet to reflect the full benefit of improving realizations, supported by minimum import price changes for float glass on 18 August, as well as operating leverage as additional capacity ramps up in Rajasthan.