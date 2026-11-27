ICICI Securities expects revenue and Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 15% and 24%, respectively, over FY26-FY29. The stock is currently trading at an EV/Ebitda multiple of 19x, based on the brokerage’s FY29 estimates. While this valuation may look rich, some leading auto ancillary companies trade at even higher multiples. For instance, Uno Minda and Sona BLW Precision Forgings trade at EV/Ebitda multiples of 21x and 27x, respectively, based on Bloomberg consensus FY29 estimates.