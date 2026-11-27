The Asahi India Glass stock hit an all-time high of ₹1,206 on Thursday, having risen almost 30% since the company announced strong September-quarter (Q2FY27) results on 3 November.
The Asahi India Glass stock hit an all-time high of ₹1,206 on Thursday, having risen almost 30% since the company announced strong September-quarter (Q2FY27) results on 3 November.
ICICI Securities expects revenue and Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 15% and 24%, respectively, over FY26-FY29. The stock is currently trading at an EV/Ebitda multiple of 19x, based on the brokerage’s FY29 estimates. While this valuation may look rich, some leading auto ancillary companies trade at even higher multiples. For instance, Uno Minda and Sona BLW Precision Forgings trade at EV/Ebitda multiples of 21x and 27x, respectively, based on Bloomberg consensus FY29 estimates.
ICICI Securities expects revenue and Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 15% and 24%, respectively, over FY26-FY29. The stock is currently trading at an EV/Ebitda multiple of 19x, based on the brokerage’s FY29 estimates. While this valuation may look rich, some leading auto ancillary companies trade at even higher multiples. For instance, Uno Minda and Sona BLW Precision Forgings trade at EV/Ebitda multiples of 21x and 27x, respectively, based on Bloomberg consensus FY29 estimates.
Beyond autos
Sceptics would argue that Asahi derives about 70% of its sales from the automobile industry and therefore does not deserve a valuation comparable to auto ancillary companies. Asahi makes automotive glass used in all types of vehicles, whether powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) or electricity. It derives the remaining 30% of sales from architectural glass used in construction and other segments. Both are manufactured from float glass, but processing automotive glass is generally more complex than architectural glass, requiring intricate 3D bending and tight safety norms for use in vehicles.
The point to note is that the profitability of architectural glass, used in construction and white goods, is even higher. Asahi’s architectural glass Ebit margin in Q2FY27 was 22.6%, compared with 12.3% for automotive glass. Even when the more relevant metric of return on capital employed (ROCE) is considered, the difference is not significant: architectural glass had a ROCE of 8%, against 9.7% for automotive glass. This gap could narrow as architectural glass ROCE is yet to reflect the full benefit of improving realizations, supported by minimum import price changes for float glass on 18 August, as well as operating leverage as additional capacity ramps up in Rajasthan.
Auto momentum
The close link between Asahi’s automotive glass segment and the passenger vehicle (PV) industry is evident from its Q2FY27 performance. Revenue from automotive glass grew 31% year-on-year to ₹1,066 crore, while PV industry production grew 25%. Asahi’s sales benefited from strong volume growth, driven by the ramp-up in production of recently launched cars and a favourable model mix. Consequently, the segment’s Ebit rose 69% year-on-year to ₹131 crore, while its margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) to 12.3%.
While the segment’s profitability fell 110 bps sequentially, ICICI Securities does not expect it to decline further. The brokerage expects margins to sustain at around 12% from FY27 to FY29, as Asahi looks to expand its portfolio of value-added products, such as noise-reducing and ultraviolet-protection glass for PVs in general, as well as specialised products for EVs.
The demand outlook for Asahi’s business is bright, but the company faces risks from input and fuel costs. Its backward integration through float glass manufacturing reduces dependence on imports and ensures steady supply. However, float glass production requires soda ash. The cost of raw materials, including soda ash and its derivatives, fell by 227 bps to 27.8% of sales in Q2FY27, but rose by 510 bps sequentially. Any increase in soda ash prices could squeeze profitability.
Investor concerns over Asahi’s balance-sheet leverage have largely been addressed. The company had accumulated debt to fund capacity expansion. However, its leverage, measured by debt-to-Ebitda, has gradually declined owing to the twin effects of debt repayment and Ebitda growth. Net debt-to-Ebitda stood at 2.6x in FY26, down from 3.5x in FY25.