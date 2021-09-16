Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid Indian indices soaring to record high levels, stock market experts have a piece of advice for retail investors. They have suggested 'stock specific' trade in current market scenario as there are still handful of quality stocks available at discounted price and have a track record of delivering stellar return to its shareholders. Experts pointed out Apollo Pipes share — an Ashish Kacholia portfolio share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has given more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one year. This stock has been in ‘uptrend’ and may continue to scale further northward, experts believe.

Advising short-term investors to take advantage of uptrend in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Apollo Pipes shares are in uptrend and can go up to ₹1700 per stock levels in immediate short-term breaching its 52-week high of ₹1,619.80 apiece. One can buy the counter for the target of ₹1650 to ₹1700 maintaining stop loss at ₹1425 per share levels."

For positional investors; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Apollo Pipes may witness some profit-booking after trend reversal in its current up trend. So, positional investors are advised to buy Apollo Pipes at around ₹1450 per stock levels for 3 to 6 months target of ₹1670 to ₹1740. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹1370 while taking this positional call in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock."

As per the share price history of this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, this stock has gone through profit-booking in last one week. Otherwise, it has remained a profitable stock for its shareholders throughout the year. This stock has delivered around 15 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one month after rising from ₹1339.35 per stock levels to ₹1535 per share mark (today at 1:45 PM). Similarly, in last six month, Apollo Pipes share price has risen from ₹894.10 per equity share to ₹1535 — delivering around 72 per cent return to its shareholders. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, this stock has given 114% return to its share holders. However, in the last one year, this Ashish Kacholia share has surged from ₹380 apiece to ₹1535 — logging around 303 per cent rise in this period.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Apollo Pipes

As per the shareholding pattern of Apollo Pipes for April to June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,68,969 Apollo Pipes shares, which is around 3.58 per cent of the net company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.