Ashish Kacholia portfolio: This stock rises 300% in one year. Do you own?

As per the share price history of this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, this stock has gone through profit-booking in last one week. Otherwise, it has remained a profitable stock for its shareholders throughout the year. This stock has delivered around 15 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one month after rising from ₹1339.35 per stock levels to ₹1535 per share mark (today at 1:45 PM). Similarly, in last six month, Apollo Pipes share price has risen from ₹894.10 per equity share to ₹1535 — delivering around 72 per cent return to its shareholders. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, this stock has given 114% return to its share holders. However, in the last one year, this Ashish Kacholia share has surged from ₹380 apiece to ₹1535 — logging around 303 per cent rise in this period.

