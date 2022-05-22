Ashok Leyland gains share; holding on key

The CV segment is set to benefit from a strong cyclical upturn after the last downcycle. Industry volumes fell y-o-y in FY20 and FY21, post which FY22 has seen a recovery. “Industry volumes grew 49% y-o-y in FY22 and we believe trucks are at the early stage of a long upcycle, which have lasted four years on average in the past. We factor truck volumes rising 34%/15% y-o-y in FY23/FY24. Our FY24 volume is similar to the FY19 peak," said analysts at Jefferies India in a report on 20 May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}