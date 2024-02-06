Markets
Ashok Leyland margin a show stopper in Q3
SummaryThe company saw a significant year-on-year jump of 400 bps in gross margin aided by higher cost savings amid softening commodity costs, leading to a 2.7% drop in raw material costs.
For Ashok Leyland, the financial year 2024 is mainly about the stellar margin performance. For the second consecutive quarter, the commercial vehicle manufacturer has clocked a sequential improvement in Ebitda margin.
